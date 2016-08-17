2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Fly (52kg) Quarterfinals Bout 247 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Yoel Finol (VEN) of Venezuela celebrates after winning his bout against Mohamed Flissi (ALG) of Algeria. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Fly (52kg) Quarterfinals Bout 247 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Yoel Finol (VEN) of Venezuela and Mohamed Flissi (ALG) of Algeria compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

RIO DE JANEIRO Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol secured his country's first Olympic boxing medal since 1984 on Wednesday after beating Algerian Mohamed Flissi to reach the flyweight semi-finals at the Rio Games.

Finol has at least a bronze to take home, the guaranteed reward for all semi-finalists, and will fight Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Friday with the winner securing silver and a shot at gold.

The last Venezuelans to take an Olympic medal were light-flyweight Marcelino Bolivar and featherweight Omar Catari who both won bronze at the Los Angeles Games.

In the other quarter-finals, Russia’s Misha Aloian beat Colombia's Ceiber Avila to set up a semi-final with China’s Hu Jianguan, who defeated Cuban southpaw Yosbany Veitia.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Hay)