Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov won the Olympic light-welterweight gold by beating Azerbaijan's Cuban-born Lorenzo Sotomayor Collazo on a 2-1 split decision on Sunday.
The gold was Uzbekistan's second of the afternoon and third of the boxing tournament.
Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev and Germany's Artem Harutyunyan won the bronze medals.
Sotomayor, whose father is a cousin of Cuba's 1992 Olympic high jump champion Javier Sotomayor, had beaten Gaibnazarov before and shed tears of disappointment at the upset.
"In the second round he surprised me with a hit but in the third one I think I was able to get ahead," added the man who beat Cuba's Yasnier Toledo in the quarter-finals.
Taller and with a greater reach than his opponent, Sotomayor had hoped to give Azerbaijan, his home since moving from Havana in 2013, the country's first boxing gold but it was not to be.
"The judges saw it differently and it's their decision and it's the kind of decisions that happen in boxing," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris and Brian Homewood)
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.