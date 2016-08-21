2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Bout 273 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Tony Yoka (FRA) of France and Joseph Joyce (GBR) of Britain compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

RIO DE JANEIRO France's Tony Yoka beat Britain's Joe Joyce to win the men's Olympic super-heavyweight title on Sunday and match the lightweight gold medal won by girlfriend Estelle Mossely earlier in the week.

Now half of a golden couple, Yoka becomes the first Frenchman to win gold in the heaviest division.

Croatia's Filip Hrgovic and Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Britain's Anthony Joshua, the 2012 champion, turned professional after the London Games.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)