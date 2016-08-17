2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Welter (69kg) Final Bout 250 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Daniyar Yeleussinov (KAZ) of Kazakhstan celebrates after winning his bout against Shakhram Giyasov (UZB) of Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

RIO DE JANEIRO Daniyar Yeleussinov may be scarred for life after winning Olympic welterweight boxing gold on Wednesday, but if so he welcomed it on a historic day for Kazakhstan.

With blood seeping from a nasty gash between his eyes, the wound patched up with a surgical strip, the 25-year-old expected it to serve as a permanent reminder of what he had achieved.

"Probably yes. The scar will remind me. Because I was boxing with this cut, I feel double happy about it," he said after beating Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov on a unanimous points decision.

Morocco's Mohammed Rabii and France's Souleymane Diop Cissokho, who lost to Yeleussinov on Monday in a fight that was stopped by a clash of heads that cut the Kazakh, won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

The victory extended Kazakhstan's dominance of the division to four Games in a row.

It was only the second time that a country has won the same division for four Olympics in succession and the first such streak involving four different boxers.

Serik Sapiyev punched his way to victory at London 2012, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev in Beijing in 2008 and Bakhtiyar Artayev in Athens in 2004.

Cuba won the heavyweight class in four successive Olympics between 1992 and 2004 but the great Felix Savon won the first three of those titles before Odlanier Solis took the fourth.

Yeleussinov, whose middleweight brother Dauren fights as a professional in the United States, said welterweight should now be called the Kazakh weight".

"It's our weight and I just proved it again," he said.

Giyasov had entertained the local crowd in his earlier fights by celebrating victory in the style of Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo, but he never had the chance to show off his open-mouthed leap.

Yeleussinov took the first round 10-9 on all three of the judges' scorecards and the second round was more of the same.

The elusive Kazakh ducked and shimmied, bouncing off the ropes as Giyasov stalked him before catching the Uzbek on the counter-punch.

"That's my style and technique," he said. "See the punches and try to avoid them."

The third round went to the Uzbek, in the red corner, but it was too little, too late.

Asked whether victory made up for his compatriot Vitaly Levit losing the men's heavyweight final on Monday to Russian Evgeny Tishchenko in a bout that raised questions about the judging, Yeleussinov said he was just glad to have won.

