Matej Benus of Slovakia paddles his way to the bronze medal in the men's C1 canoe race at the ICF Canoe/Kayak Slalom World Championships in Cunovo September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

RIO DE JANEIRO When top-ranked men's C1 slalom paddler Matej Benus slips into the water in Rio he will assume a starring role in an Olympic event that has long been dominated by a Slovakian compatriot.

Michal Martikan, who is not competing in Rio, won five medals for the country in the men's C1 slalom over the past five Olympics.

That medal count included Slovakia's first post-independence Olympic gold medal in 1996.

But Benus's coach, Juraj Mincik, told Reuters the 28-year-old athlete is coping well with the added pressure of paddling in his predecessor's wake, after winning the nomination over the five-time medalist.

"Matej has excellent character for sport," Mincik told Reuters via a translator. "We suppress pressure and do not consider it a problem."

Mincik acknowledged that Slovakia's recent history of success in the event elevated expectations for Benus.

"We feel a great responsibility," Mincik said. "Naturally [fans] expect the success of the new generation."

Benus said after training at Rio's Whitewater Stadium in Deodoro X-Park on Wednesday that the path to the Olympics was challenging, given the depth of Slovakian talent in the event.

"The journey has been hard because we have a lot of good C1s in our country," Benus said in remarks provided to the media. "There were three Slovaks in the top four or five of the (C1) world rankings so that was pretty difficult.''

The Slovak paddler also called competing in Rio "a dream."

"Winning the gold medal would mean everything," Benus said.

