RIO DE JANEIRO Germany's Sebastian Brendel fought off a tough challenge from Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos to retain his canoe single 1000-metre Olympic title and underline his position among the world's greatest paddlers.

Brendel, 28, took gold in 3:56.926, finishing a little over a second-and-a-half ahead of 22-year-old Queiroz dos Santos, who claimed Brazil's first Olympic medal in the sport, and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi.

Brendel said he was proud of his performance, pointing out that his long career means he "copes quite well" with the pressure of high-level competition.

"From the beginning to the end, it was my best race ever," said Brendel. "The Brazilian was very tough today, it was intense between me and him."

Brendel and Queiroz dos Santos were locked in a two-way battle for gold in the last 250 metres, as a home-country crowd cheered wildly, chanting "Brazil! Brazil! Brazil!"

But the cheers couldn't stop Brendel, who took a commanding lead in the final metres to win the 17th of his last 19 major races.

Queiroz dos Santos said he was "pleased" with the outcome of his first-ever Olympic medal race.

"I'm happy to have won silver - it tastes a bit like gold because I'm at home and I have trained very hard," he said.

In the men's 1000-metre kayak, Spain's Marcus Walz, 21, claimed gold in 3:31.447, finishing 0.698 seconds ahead of the Czech Republic's Josef Dostal in another tight race settled in the final metres. Russia's Roman Anoshkin, 28, was third.

Walz said the victory came as a shock even to him. "[It was] the strongest race I’ve done in my life," he said. "Before the end of the race I didn't look to my sides, I didn't know if I was winning or if I was in the last position.

"I just stroked the hardest that I can."

Dostal, who took bronze in the men's K-4 1000m at London 2012, said he was delighted and surprised to share the podium with Walz and Anoshkin.

"In this final it was completely difficult to be good because we had very big names who ended without medals," said Dostal.

Among the disappointed were Germany's 2012 bronze medallist Max Hoff, who came in seventh.

