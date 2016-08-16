Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO The Olympic mountain bike venue escaped serious damage after a fire swept through nearby land on Monday, organizers of this weekend's men's and women's events said on Tuesday.
Dramatic photographs posted on Twitter showed flames snaking close to the Deodoro course, 43km from the main Olympic park, after a burn of litter went out of control in high winds.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control and after an inspection on Tuesday, cycling governing body the UCI said the events would go ahead as planned.
"Following careful assessment carried out this morning, the Union Cycliste Internationale can confirm that the Rio 2016 Mountain Bike course has not suffered any damage which will affect the competition or the integrity of the venue," a statement read.
"All operations will resume today as planned with National Olympic Committees being given the opportunity to walk the course later in the morning."
Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada said the fire had started behind the nearby shooting venue and spread toward the mountain bike circuit, a temporary facility that will be removed after the Games has finished.
"Some elements of signage need to be replaced," he said.
An official inspection of the course is planned for 2pm local time.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.