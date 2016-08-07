RIO DE JANEIRO Dutchman Tom Dumoulin quit the Olympic men's road race shortly after the start alongside the Copacabana in Rio on Saturday.

Dumoulin, who broke his wrist during the Tour de France, lasted around 10km of the 237.5km of the race which winds along the coast before taking the peloton into the coastal mountains.

The 25-year-old is considered a contender for gold in the time trial which takes place on Wednesday.

Britain's Tour de France champion Chris Froome is one of the favorites for gold along with Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, Spain's Alejandro Valverde and Poland's Rafal Majka.

Majka's fellow Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, a team mate of Froome at Team Sky, was part of an early breakaway that had moved about seven minutes clear by the 40km mark.

The bunch was heading towards the hilly and partly cobbled Grumari circuit, which they complete four times, with the temperature at 30 degrees Celsius, before heading back towards the city and taking on the Vista Chinesa's 8.9km climb three times.

