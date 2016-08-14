Aug 13, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Team Great Britain, Katie Archibald (GBR), Laura Trott (GBR), Elinor Barker (GBR) and Joanna Rowsell-Shand (GBR), celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's cycling track team pursuit event at Rio Olympic Velodrome during the Rio...

RIO DE JANEIRO British track cyclist Joanna Rowsell-Shand shocked the world - and even herself - on Saturday after seizing the women's team pursuit event gold in world record-breaking time.

Rowsell-Shand, who along with team mates Katie Archibald, Laura Trott and Elinor Barker beat the United States team by more than two seconds, told Reuters she was surprised at how speedily her team performed.

"I wasn’t shocked that we were going to win,” said Rowsell-Shand, noting that the team's coach gave them indicators in the final laps that they were in the lead. "The shock (was) at the time we had posted."

Britain's gold medal-winning performance came in 4:10.236 -- nearly two seconds quicker than the world record they set in the heats.

It was Rowsell-Shand's second gold in the sport after winning at the London Games in 2012. Even after a night's rest, Rowsell-Shand said she was still trying to get her head around the achievement.

"It's beginning to sink in," she said.

