Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 197 km (122.4 miles) Stage 10 from Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra to Revel, France - 12/07/2016 - Tinkoff team rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia rides during the race. REUTERS/Juan Medina

RIO DE JANEIRO Road world champion Peter Sagan says he is ready to challenge for Olympic gold after confirming on Thursday that he will return to his mountain bike roots and contest the cross-country race at the Rio Olympics.

While his usual rivals prepare for Saturday's road race, Slovakian Sagan will have to wait until the final day of the Games to attempt to win a gold medal.

"I'm proud to be able to race the most important mountain bike race in the calendar at the biggest sports event in the world," Sagan said in a statement from his Tinkoff team.

"It's nice for me to return to my roots, representing my Slovakia. It is always an honor for every athlete to represent their home country in the Olympics."

"It will not be easy but I'm ready for the challenge," added the 2008 junior world cross country champion.

Sagan has enjoyed one of his best seasons on the road, taking three Tour de France stages and the green jersey as well as winning the Tour of Flanders.

However the 256.5km course includes over 5,000 meters of climbing, a profile that does not suit Sagan's strengths.

The cross country race will be held on a technical 5km course which riders must complete several times.

Sagan has juggled his road commitments this year with completing enough mountain bike races to earn enough qualification points to secure his place in Rio.

"I would like to thank team owner Oleg Tinkov, general manager Stefano Feltrin, and, of course, the entire team, for their support, and for a successful Tour de France that leads me into this race," he said.

"Now after three stage wins and the green jersey, plus the mountains jersey for Rafal Majka, I can head to Rio confident in my shape."

It will be his second Olympics, having finished 34th in the road race in London four years ago.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)