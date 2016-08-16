Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Defending champion Laura Trott took command of the women's track cycling omnium event at the Rio Games on Monday to close in on the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career.
The 24-year-old finished second in the scratch race before winning the individual pursuit and elimination events.
With three more disciplines scheduled for Tuesday, the British rider is eight points ahead of Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and 10 ahead of American Sarah Hammer.
The track program concludes at the Rio velodrome on Tuesday when, as well as the omnium, the women's sprint and men's keirin will also be decided.
Britain have won four of the seven titles so far.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.