RIO DE JANEIRO Powering around the banked wooden boards of a Olympic velodrome at 60kph, dangerously close to the bike in front, takes guts.

It also requires trust in your team mates, which is why New Zealand's anchor man Eddie Dawkins believes the Kiwi trio will take some stopping in Thursday's team sprint -- the first medal to be decided in the track cycling program.

World champions in 2016 and 2014 Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster have yet to medal at the Olympics, finishing fifth in London four years ago, but are hopeful of putting that right.

"It's good to know we are on the top of our game. We expect everyone else to be on the top of their game to but we'll go out there on Thursday all guns blazing," Dawkins said.

"We'll put our (world champions) rainbow stripes away and hopefully come out with some Olympic rings."

The New Zealand team sprint squad picks itself and that continuity will be vital, said Dawkins, adding that Britain will miss their most successful Olympian Chris Hoy in the sprints.

"I think more than anything we have complete and utter faith in each other and I know that Ethan and Sam will put themselves to the sword to win a competition.

"A lot of nations pick individual specialists to try and create a team. We are the other way round in that aspect with the team the ultimate goal.

"We're so dialed in. I have no problem riding scarily close to Sam's back wheel as I know how he rides the track, I know what happened when he comes out of a corner.

"I think over the last seven or eight years we have turned into something spectacular."

The 27-year-old Dawkins, who will also contest the keirin and the individual sprint, knows Australia will be among their rivals and had a gentle dig at their trans-Tasman neighbors.

"I think they had a bit of a shock when they got to the Village, but we're Kiwis and we suck it up and get it fixed," he said of Australia's pre-Games grumbles about their accommodation.

"Although I have to say I'm a bit disappointed with the coffee here. You come to Brazil and expect the best coffee in the world but I think they've exported it all!

"If we win though I think I'll head down to Ipanaema with my girlfriend for a nice espresso."

Qualifying heats get under way at 1900 GMT on Thursday with the top eight teams going through to the first round.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)