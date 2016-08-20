RIO DE JANEIRO British diver Thomas Daley will miss Saturday's final of the Olympic men's 10-metre platform diving event after finishing in last place in the semi-finals, a result he described as heartbreaking.

The 22-year-old had been expected to be a strong medal contender, having taken the top spot in the preliminaries and already won a bronze medal in the synchronized 10-metre platform event.

"I'm kind of in shock right now because I know that I could win that gold medal and I think right now I'm the only one that could challenge the Chinese for that gold medal," he said.

"It's just really tough to think how well it went yesterday and if I'd just done that 24 hours later, managed to do it in the final, it could have been an Olympic gold medal around my neck but instead it's the heartbreak."

Daley, who was a poster boy for the London Olympics where he won a bronze medal in the same event, started strongly on his first dive but stumbled on the second and third, over-rotating and hitting the water awkwardly.

His third dive, an armstand back three somersaults pike, is normally his best dive and his score of 47.25 was probably his lowest in eight years, he said.

"I gave it everything that I had. I worked as hard as I possibly could in the build-up to this, harder than I've ever worked in my life, because I knew that these were going to be the Games where I could win," he said.

"That's what makes it even tougher is to think that I'm not even going to get the chance to go out there and try to win tonight."

While he bounced back in his third and fourth dives, scoring 81.40 and 91.80, Daley failed to enter the water cleanly on his final attempt and got a 50.40 mark. He finished 18th and last. The top 12 divers go through to the finals.

His score in the preliminaries of 571.85 would have been good enough to get the gold medal in 2012 and he had predicted that he would need 585 to win gold in Rio. He finished on Saturday with 403.25.

Daley, who will be 26 in Tokyo in 2020, said this loss made him determined to climb back on the platform at the next Olympics.

"I want to be an Olympic champion. That's been my dream since I was a kid, to be an Olympic champion," he said.

China's Chen Aisen came top in the semi-finals while team mate and London silver medalist Qiu Bo took second place. David Boudia, who was the Olympic champion four years ago, also squeezed in at 10th place to qualify for the final.

