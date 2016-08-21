RIO DE JANEIRO A Mongolian weightlifter was disqualified from the Rio Olympics on the last day ahead of the closing ceremony in what was the Court of Arbitration's final decision during the Games, sport's highest court said on Sunday.

Chagnaadorj Usukhbayar, 19, who competed in the 56kg category but did not finish, tested positive for testosterone, becoming the seventh athlete to test positive for drugs during the Olympics in Brazil.

"In total, the CAS... dealt with seven doping cases," it said in a statement.

"Although its office in Rio will close today, the CAS Anti-doping Division will remain active from Lausanne.... to handle any applications referred by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) in relation to positive doping tests reported in the last days of the 2016 Olympic Games."

The Rio Games end later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)