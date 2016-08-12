Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Kenya's athletics manager Michael Rotich has been suspended by the IAAF's ethics commission, the governing body said on Friday, following allegations of corrupt practices surrounding anti-doping.
Rotich was sent home to Kenya last week after allegations in Britain's Sunday Times that he had requested money to let undercover journalists, posing as athlete representatives, know when drugs testers would call. Rotich has denied any wrongdoing.
(Editing by Alison Williams)
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.