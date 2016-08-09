2016 Rio Olympics - Handball - Preliminary - Women's Preliminary Group B Netherlands v France - Future Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud (FRA) of France, Camille Ayglon Saurina (FRA) of France and Lois Abbingh (NED) of Netherlands in... REUTERS/Marko Djurica

RIO DE JANEIRO Olympics organizers rushed to replace the entire floor of the handball court overnight to reinforce it after only three days of matches, they said on Tuesday.

Workers laid a new flooring after several teams complained about the quality of the coating.

Work took place throughout the night to get the court ready for action on Tuesday for the group matches that kicked off early in the morning.

"We replaced the flooring of the handball venue through the night with a new, reinforced one and we are happy with it," said Games spokesman Mario Andrada.

Games organizers have struggled to complete venues in time for the competitions, having run out of cash in the past years due to the country's worst recession in decades.

