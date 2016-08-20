RIO DE JANEIRO Denmark advanced to the men's Olympic handball final against reigning champions France after a thrilling 29-28 overtime victory over world number eight Poland on Friday.

Denmark, ranked sixth, were forced to work a little extra to clinch the semi-final victory as Poland recovered from a slow start to the game and scored with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

In the extra period Mikkel Hansen, who finished with a game-high 10 goals, and Morten Olsen took advantage of Poland's lapse in concentration to give Denmark a three-goal lead and set them on their way.

Karol Bielecki scored in the dying seconds of overtime to cut the lead to one but Poland left it too late as Denmark secured the win and their first appearance in an Olympic handball final.

Poland made a sluggish start to the game as they handed Denmark a three-goal lead within the first four minutes but despite not finding their rhythm during a first half in which they committed six turnovers, only trailed by one at halftime.

The second half was finely poised as the lead changed several times, with both teams focusing on defense. Poland goalkeeper Piotr Wyszomirski was in sensational form, saving 48 percent of the shots he faced.

With Denmark closing in on a victory in regulation time, Poland's Michal Daszek put their celebration on hold as he scored just before the final whistle.

France, who will look to repeat their 33-30 group stage victory over Denmark on Sunday, became the first team to reach the Rio final when they ousted Germany, the world's top-ranked team, in a hard-fought 29-28 win earlier on Friday.

Seeking a third successive gold medal, the French made a fast start with a mix of intelligent ball movement and clinical finishing as they opened up a three-goal lead in the first 10 minutes.

France paid close attention to pivot Patrick Wiencek, who failed to register a single shot during the semi-final, but they gave Uwe Gensheimer too much space as the German scored seven goals in the first half to help his team stay in touch.

France showed exactly why they are the twice defending Olympic champions as they opened up a seven-goal lead just 10 minutes into the second half through a combination of brilliant attack and solid defense.

However, a determined German side, inspired by Gensheimer, who finished with a game-high 11 goals, refused to go down easily as they clawed their way back before tying the score at 28-28 with just a minute remaining.

The match seemed destined to head into overtime but France struck in the dying seconds with Daniel Narcisse's seventh goal of the match to book their place in the final and spark wild on-court celebrations.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Frank Pingue)