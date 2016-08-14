RIO DE JANEIRO Latest news from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Sunday (times GMT):

2012 LONDON 2012 OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST SAINA NEHWAL REVEALS HER INJURY STRUGGLES AHEAD OF THE RIO GAMES

"I got the injury (knee) before the Olympics almost one-and-a-half, two weeks' back, so I was not fully prepared," Nehwal said, as she lost to Maria Ulitina of Ukraine to exit the badminton tournament.

"Obviously I feel bad but the pain is there so there is nothing I can do about it."

1948 GOLF GOLD MEDALIST JUSTIN ROSE ON WHERE THE OLYMPIC TRIUMPH COMPARES TO HIS TOURNAMENT VICTORIES

"Oh my God. That felt better than anything I've ever won. It was the best tournament I've ever done," the British golfer said.

"It felt like a cross between a golf tournament and a carnival. It was unique, incredible.

1945 NISHIKORI BEATS NADAL TO CLINCH BRONZE

Men's fourth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Rafael Nadal of Spain, the third seed, 6-2 6-7 (1) 6-3 to win the bronze medal in the Olympics men's singles tennis tournament.

1945 KEVIN DURANT SAYS THE TEAM NEEDS TO BE MORE CLINICAL TO PUT UP A SUCCESSFUL DEFENSE OF THEIR OLYMPIC TITLE

"We're going to have to grind it out. Every team is going to come at us, so at the end of the day we're just trying to win," he said after U.S. beat France 100-97 to top Group A of the men's basketball tournament.

"We've got leads, but we're playing in spurts. We've got to put a whole game together."

1940 PICON WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S RS:X

France's Charline Picon clinched gold in the women's RS:X after she finished second in the medal race. Chen Peina of China won silver, while Russian Stefaniya Elfutina won bronze.

Earlier, Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Netherlands clinched the first sailing gold of the Rio 2016 Games, winning the men's RS:X. Nick Dempsey of Britain finished second, while Pierre Le Coq of France won bronze.

1939 SIMONE BILES OF U.S. REACTS AFTER WINNING THE WOMEN'S VAULT FINAL

"I feel very excited, because having gone to worlds (world championships) and having two silver and a bronze (on vault at the world championships), it means a lot to me.

"It's something I wanted so badly, so I just tried to keep a good mind going into vault."

1918 SOCK AND MATTECK-SANDS CLINCH GOLD IN MIXED DOUBLES

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock recovered after dropping the first set to beat Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram 6-7 (3) 6-1 10-7 to win gold in the all-American mixed doubles tennis final.

1913 WHITLOCK WINS SECOND GOLD OF THE DAY

Max Whitlock of Britain won gold in the men's pommel horse, less than two hours after winning the men's floor exercise and ending Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold.

Whitlock's compatriot Louis Smith won a second successive Olympic silver in th event, while American Alexander Naddour won bronze.

1848 ROSE WINS GOLF GOLD

Britain's Justin Rose carded a final round four-under par 67 to finish with a total of 16 under par 268 to beat Henrik Stenson by two strokes in the men's golf competition, as the sport made a comeback after a 112-year absence.

Matt Kuchar of the United States finished one stroke behind Sweden's Stenson to win bronze.

1844 SPANISH GOLFER SERGIO GARCIA SAYS THE SPORT IS HERE TO STAY IN THE OLYMPICS DESPITE A HOST OF HIGH-PROFILE WITHDRAWALS

"Golf at the Olympics is awesome, simple as that. Golf has done enough to stay at the Olympics," Garcia said, after he shot five-under par 66 in the final round.

"The guys who didn't come will probably have seen it and realized they should have come.

1832 SIMONE BILES VAULTS TO THIRD GOLD IN RIO

Simone Biles of the United States clinched gold ahead of world champion Maria Paseka of Russia in the women's gymnastics vault final. Switzerland's Giulia Steingruber edged India's Dipa Karmakar by 0.15 of a point to take bronze.

1827 MARIJA JOVANOVIC ON WHAT WENT WRONG FOR MONTENEGRO AT THE RIO GAMES

The 2012 London Olympics handball silver medalists failed to register a single win in the Rio Olympics.

"We prepared for something bigger, but in the end we didn't play the way we wanted," she said after 29-23 defeat against Brazil.

1810 DUSMATOV WINS LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT GOLD

Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov beat Colombia's Yurberjen Martinez on a unanimous points decision in the men's light-flyweight category to win the first gold medal of the Olympic boxing competition in the Rio Games.

Losing semi-finalists Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba and Nico Hernandez of the United States won the bronze medals.

1743 BRITAIN'S WHITLOCK WINS MEN'S FLOOR EXERCISE GOLD

Max Whitlock won gold with a score of 15.633 in the men's floor exercise event, ending Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal.

Brazil's Diego Hypolito and Arthur Mariano won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Two-time world champion Kenzo Shirai finished fourth.

1731 BANTAMWEIGHT MICHAEL CONLAN ASSESSES HIS PERFORMANCE AFTER HIS 3-0 POINTS WIN OVER ARMENIAN ARAM AVAGYAN

"It is what it is. I had one of my worst performances in a long time, and I still came away with the win," the Irish boxer said.

"I was expecting to be on my toes and moving today but, unfortunately, my legs kind of betrayed me."

1725 SWIMMER LOCHTE AND THREE TEAM MATES ROBBED, SAYS USOC

U.S.Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and three team mates were robbed in a taxi hold-up by men posing as armed police officers, the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) said.

Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte are safe and cooperating with authorities, the USOC added.

1725 ITALY'S CAMPRIANI WINS SECOND GOLD OF RIO GAMES

Defending Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani won the men's 50 metre rifle three positions to clinch his second gold medal in the Games. Olympic debutants Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia and France's Alexis Raynaud won silver and bronze respectively.

1700 VESNINA AND MAKAROVA TRIUMPH IN WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Seventh seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia defeated the fifth seeded Swiss pairing of Timea Bacsinszky and Martina Hingis 6-4 6-4 to win the women's doubles tennis gold medal.

1655 HRADECKA AND STEPANEK WIN MIXED DOUBLES BRONZE

Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic beat fourth seeds Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna of India 6-1 7-5 to win bronze in the mixed doubles tennis competition.

1650 BELGIUM BEAT INDIA IN HOCKEY

Two goals from Sebastien Dockier helped inspire a Belgium fightback after conceding an early goal to beat India 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final.

1630 LIINA LUIK SHARES HER THOUGHTS ON RUNNING THE WOMEN'S MARATHON WITH HER SISTERS LEILA AND LILY

"We feel stronger together. When Lily fell behind I was like 'come on, come on' but for me it's so sad because you have to push to the end," she said.

Estonians Liina, Leila and Lily are believed to be the first identical Olympic triplets. "I thought that maybe she's coming and (we could) finish together but it was very tough race for us," added Liina.

1508 BRAZIL'S CONCEICAO ENTERS LIGHTWEIGHT FINAL

Home favourite Robson Conceicao beat Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba 3-0 on points to advance to the boxing lightweight final.

1537 JEMIMA JELAGAT SUMGONG WAS NEVER IN DOUBT ABOUT WINNING THE WOMEN'S MARATHON GOLD

"I was never worried that I'd lose this. At the 40km I knew the gold was mine. At 35km I noticed that my other two team mates had dropped off and that gave me the motivation to carry on," the Kenyan said.

1530 CHINA DOWN BRITAIN IN TABLE TENNIS

Defending champions China cruised to an emphatic 3-0 over Britain in the quarter-finals of the men's table tennis team event.

1500 KENYA'S SUMGONG WINS WOMEN'S MARATHON

Jemima Jelagat Sumgong became the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon, clocking two hours, 24 minutes and four seconds to take gold. Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain came second, while Ethiopia's Mare Dibabe won bronze.

1455 GERMANY MAKE SHOW JUMPING CHANGE

Reserve rider Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum will substitute for Marcus Ehning in the German team for the equestrian show jumping competition after Ehning's gray stallion trotted up slightly irregularly.

1454 MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE LEE CHONG WEI ON THE PRESSURE OF DELIVERING MALAYSIA'S FIRST OLYMPIC BADMINTON GOLD

"Everyone is hoping for a gold medal from the Olympics. I am not able to predict the result. As this is my last Olympics, it is more important for me to just fight, fight and fight," he said after beating Singapore's Derek Zi Liang Wong 21-18 21-18.

1443 ARGENTINA THROUGH TO HOCKEY SEMI-FINAL

Goals from Gonzalo Peillat and Juan Gilardi handed Argentina a 2-1 victory over Spain in the Olympic men's hockey quarter-final.

1440 REPORTS OF LOCHTE HELD AT GUNPOINT FALSE - IOC

The International Olympic Committee has said that the reports of U.S. Olympic Gold medalist Ryan Lochte had been held up at gunpoint during a party in the early hours of Sunday in Brazil are not true.

The U.S. Olympic Committee said it is finding out the "truth and details".

1343 LONDON 2012 GAMES GOLD MEDALIST SOURIAN BEATEN

Iran's Hamid Sourian, the London 2012 Olympic gold medalist in the 55kg category and a six-time world champion, was beaten 5-4 by Shinobu Ota of Japan in the men's 59kg Greco-Roman wrestling qualification round.

1315 NAFISSATOU THIAM, WHO WON THE HEPTATHLON GOLD, ON HER MINDSET DURING THE SEVEN EVENTS

"At first I did not want to think about a medal. After the long jump I thought a podium finish is possible, but not the gold medal. After the javelin, I thought, gold is possible," the Belgian student said.

"I still cannot believe it. Olympic champion - it still sounds so big when I say it."

1300 SAINA NEHWAL STUMBLES TO DEFEAT, EXITS RIO GAMES

London 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and world number five Saina Nehwal of India suffered a surprising 21-18 21-19 defeat against Maria Ulitina of Ukraine in their badminton women's singles Group G match and was eliminated from the Rio Games.

1254 THERE IS ONLY ONE MICHAEL PHELPS, SAYS U.S. SWIM COACH BOB BOWMAN

"It's not even in a generation, it's once in every 10 generations that someone like Michael comes along...He had the emotional ability to get up for big races, and be able to perform better under pressure.

"I don't think you'll be seeing another Michael. There is only one Michael."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Brian Homewood)