2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Final - Men +100 kg Final - Gold Medal Contest - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Teddy Riner (FRA) of France bows as he celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Victory Ceremony - Men +100 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. (L-R) Hisayoshi Harasawa (JPN) of Japan, Teddy Riner (FRA) of France, Rafael Silva (BRA) of Brazil and Or Sasson (ISR) of Israel attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO With a six-year unbeaten streak on the line, France's Teddy Riner took to the tatami with the world waiting to see who could dethrone the best judo fighter on the planet.

The answer was no one as Riner defeated Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to defend his Olympic title in the +100kg category and claim his country's second judo gold on Friday at the Rio Games.

His triumph brings his Olympic medal count to three -- he took gold in London and bronze in Beijing -- and adds to his eight world titles, cementing his place among the all-time greats in the sport.

"Two times Olympic gold, it's enormous. I'm proud, I'm happy with myself," Riner told reporters.

"Each tournament is hard. Sometimes people say I don't have any opponents but I think today we can say that I had opponents."

Riner's adversaries have long struggled to find any solution for his combination of size and athleticism and he cruised through the early rounds, but he had a scare in the semi-final against Israel's Or Sasson.

Tied on penalties, he finally overcame the Israeli fighter on a waza-ari in the last second of the match.

The 2.04 meter tall Riner nicknamed "Teddy Bear", who was France's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, went on to top Harasawa on penalties in the final.

Earlier, Riner also fought Brazil's Rafael Silva, who won bronze. Sasson won the other bronze.

"Harasawa is a big fighter, a big opponent for the future. If I go for the next Olympic Games, with Harasawa, Sasson, Silva, I know this will be difficult."

Riner said he would be proud to compete in 2020 in Tokyo, in the birthplace of judo, although the 27-year-old has not made any decisions and intends to take a holiday after the Games.

Riner's victory came on the heels of compatriot Emilie Andeol's gold in the women's +78kg division, which was France's first judo gold of their Rio campaign.

Andeol knocked out top seed Yu Song of China in the semi-final, before finally beating Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in over three minutes of "golden score" extra time with a match-ending ippon.

Ortiz's silver is her third Olympic medal after gold in London and bronze in Beijing.

Yu and Japan's Kanae Yamabe won bronze.

France's judokas, behind only Japan in the all-time Olympic medal table, also claimed two silver and one bronze in Rio.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Davis/Greg Stutchbury)