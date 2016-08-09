RIO DE JANEIRO Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak defeated Clarisse Agbegnenou of France in the women's -63kg category at the Rio Games on Tuesday, becoming her country's second Olympic champion in judo.

After breaking Brazilian fans' hearts by topping Mariana Silva in the semi-finals, top seed Trstenjak handily beat Agbegnenou by ippon less than two minutes into the final.

Israel's Yarden Gerbi and Anicka van Emden of the Netherlands won bronze.

Agbegnenou's silver snapped a medal drought for France, seen as a top contender in Rio but which had come up short in the first three days of judo action.

France is one of just three countries fielding a full team of 14 judokas in Rio and was hoping for a repeat of its strong performance in London four years ago, when it claimed seven medals - tied for the most with Japan.

