Youths sit handcuffed on a sidewalk as they are arrested by police in the Copacabana neighborhood, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Soldiers take part in army exercise against possible chemical attack at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium, one of the venues for Olympic football. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Army soldiers patrol outside Maracana Stadium during a rehearsal of the 2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men pretending to be terrorists are pictured as they attend an exercise during a terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian army helicopters attend an exercise over the Olympic stadium ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian army soldiers are pictured as they attend an exercise during terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A soldier stands guard atop a vehicle in the Copacabana neighborhood, just a day before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A member of the Integrated Command and Control Center of security, composed of police and firemen, checks screens during a training of troops who will provide security during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Olympian Allyson Felix (USA) of USA at the Brazilian Naval Academy in Rio de Janeiro August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with members of the U.S. Olympic team at the Brazilian Naval Academy in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

RIO DE JANEIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he is confident the Olympics Games will be "safe, sound, secure" and said the United States and Brazil are working together to ensure they are.

Kerry, meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister José Serra in Rio before the opening of the Games later on Friday, told reporters he was sure Brazil will deliver "not just a great venue but a great Olympics."

The Rio Olympics, the first to be held in South America, are being held at a time of heightened concerns of terrorism following attacks in European cities inspired by Islamist extremism.

Brazil has deployed troops to patrol Rio's emblematic tourist sites to guard against the slightest chance of an attack, officials said, though security at the Olympic stadium appeared slack on Tuesday.

Security concerns jumped last month after Brazilian police, acting on a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, detained 12 people on suspicion of links to the Islamic State militant group.

Some two dozen heads of state and government and 50,000 spectators are expected to attend the torch ceremony at Rio's Maracana stadium on Friday night, with some 3 billion people tuning in around the world.

