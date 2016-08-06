Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Interim Brazilian President Michel Temer declared the first Olympics in South America open on Friday, kicking off the Rio de Janeiro Games after a more than three-hour opening ceremony.
Some in the crowd met Temer's remarks with jeers, underscoring the deep political divisions as suspended President Dilma Rousseff faces an impeachment trial and the Brazilian economy struggles through a grinding recession.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.