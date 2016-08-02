Israel Mario da Silva, a 59-year-old watchman poses for a portrait at his place of work in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Xavier Fonseca, a 70-year-old sand sculptor, poses for a portrait at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 24, 2016. When asked what he felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics he said, 'It is a great opportunity for people who work in tourism.' He also thinks that Cariocas (locals) will benefit from the public transport improvements made before the event. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Erinaldo Cardoso, a 43-year-old street performer, poses for a portrait in front of the Museu do Amanha (Museum of Tomorrow) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Artist Wilson Alexandre poses at the entrance of his house and art studio in Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marcos Da Costa, 46-year-old, poses as he works out at the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Raquel Poti, a 32-year-old street artist, poses at a park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 25, 2016. Raquel thinks the Olympics promotes a lifestyle that combines sports, culture and education. She is concerned about the large investment for the event while the population needs improvements in basic services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO Just days before Rio de Janeiro hosts South America's first Olympics, city residents expressed mixed feelings about the cost and security of the Games, while holding out hope they will bring joy to a nation facing economic and political crises.

The conflicted thoughts mirror a recent survey by the Datafolha polling group showing that half of Brazilians were opposed to holding the Games, while 63 percent think the costs of hosting the event will outweigh the benefits.

In the midst of such division, Reuters sought out residents to ask them what they thought.

Taxi driver Abner Lelis welcomed what Mayor Eduardo Paes touts as one of the Games' biggest legacies: improved transportation. "I spend almost the whole day driving and it is evident that traffic has improved," he said.

Lelis was quick to warn tourists, however, that some of his colleagues take the long way around to destinations for bigger fares.

Student Aline Santos sees the Games in a negative light, "because many people have been evicted from their houses for the construction of Olympic" works.

For 70-year-old poet Jorge Salomao, the Games will help Brazilians forget, for a moment at least, that they are facing their worst recession since the 1930s and that suspended President Dilma Rousseff is on the cusp of being ousted by an impeachment trial expected to end right after the Olympics close on Aug. 21.

"We are going through so many difficult times that the Olympics will bring a moment of joy and fraternization in this city, the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

But for Dennis Claudinho, a 27-year-old construction worker who has helped build Olympic venues, the Games are a bittersweet reality in this nation still grappling with intense inequality.

He said he was confident the transportation infrastructure built, including express bus lanes and the extension of the subway, would bring much-needed improvements for the grinding commutes millions of Rio residents endure.

Yet working amid the dust at the Olympic Park as final touches were put on venues this week, he said: "I can't afford tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive for me."

