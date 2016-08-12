Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Britain's men's four battled stroke-for-stroke with Australia but edged ahead to claim a fifth consecutive gold medal in the event at the Olympic rowing regatta on Friday.
The Australians kept pace with the Britons for most of the race but their pace slipped in the latter stages.
Britain finished in 5 minutes 58.61 seconds, 1.83 ahead.
Australia took silver and Italy finished a distant third with a late surge, delivering South Africa another heartbreaking non-medal finish for the day as they looked poised through much of the race to be a bronze contender.
Alex Gregory, Mohamed Sbihi, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis now join a pantheon of British rowing greats. Men's four crews have taken gold in the 2012, 2008, 2004 and 2000 Olympics, starting back in the era of Steve Redgrave.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.