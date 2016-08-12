2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Semifinal - Men's Four Semifinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Alex Gregory (GBR) of United Kingdom, Mohamed Sbihi (GBR) of United Kingdom, George Nash (GBR) of United Kingdom and Constantine Louloudis (GBR) of United Kingdom compete. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Victory Ceremony - Men's Four Victory Ceremony - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gold medalists Alex Gregory (GBR) of Britain, Mohamed Sbihi (GBR) of Britain, George Nash (GBR) of Britain and Constantine Louloudis (GBR) of Britain pose with their medals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO British rowers enjoyed a day of glory at the Olympic rowing regatta on Friday, with Helen Glover and Heather Stanning successfully defending their crown in the women's pair and the men’s four winning a fifth consecutive gold.

The two victories came in the space of less than half an hour on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and both crews were pushed hard, with New Zealand claiming silver in the women's pair and Australia taking second in the men's four.

Glover's and Stanning’s win extended a five-year unbeaten run over 39 races. They also hold the World and Olympic record.

"The pressure was immense. London was a home games and there was nothing more special but this is defending a title -- it means so much," Glover said.

In the lightweight women's double sculls, the Netherlands duo of Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head claimed gold in a race that was always set to be highly competitive. Head and Paulis had qualified only at the last-chance regatta in May.

France's Pierre Houin and Jeremie Azou hung on to win the men's lightweight double sculls in a very tight finish.

Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan took silver, becoming the second set of brothers to win a medal in the rowing after Croatians Martin and Valent Sinkovic's gold in the double sculls on Thursday.

The day had started with torrential rain lashing down on the mountain-flanked lagoon but the high winds that had twice forced the day’s program to be called off earlier in the regatta were absent.

The downpour helped to flatten the waters and rowers said they were quite used to taking to their boats in rain.

The women’s pair had been one of the most highly-anticipated finals, with the New Zealanders, the United States and the Danes all standing a fair chance of toppling world and Olympic record holders Glover and Stanning.

However, the Britons led from the start, as is their style.

They crossed the line in seven minutes 18.29 seconds, ahead of New Zealand by 1.2 seconds. The Kiwi duo of Rebecca Scown and Genevieve Behrent had left it late but moved up in the last stretch to take the silver.

Glover said the feeling of winning again was more intense than at the London Games.

"I think we both felt it more this time around," she said.

DANES HAPPY WITH BRONZE

The young Danes Hedvig Rasmussen and Anne Anderson, who gave Glover and Stanning a scare in the quarter-finals, held second place for much of the race in a tussle with the U.S. pair, but were still delighted with bronze.

"I'm just surprised. The other crews have beaten us most of the time," Rasmussen said.

Britain's four of Alex Gregory, Mohamed Sbihi, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis now join a pantheon of British greats.

Britain have had an iron grip on the men's four in a golden run stretching back to the turn of the century and the era of five-time Olympic champion Steve Redgrave.

Only the United States have a longer gold streak in a specific rowing event, with their men's eight winning eight times running between 1920 and 1956.

Britain battled stroke-for-stroke with Australia for most of the race but edged ahead to claim that fifth consecutive gold medal. Italy finished a distant third with a late surge.

"They were really aggressive for the first 500," Nash said of Australia. "We were kind of trading blows and then in the last 500 we had that knockout blow."

Team mate Gregory was also gracious in victory.

"We're mates with them. That's one of the hard things about sport, we're all after the same thing, we're just doing a job. It's war out there and we feel bad for them."

It was a day of heartbreak for South Africa, who had crews in all four of Thursday's finals but failed to win a medal despite some sterling efforts. Still, with a small team and a limited budget, they have won many admirers at the Games.

In the men’s single sculls semi-finals, world-record holder Mathe Drysdale of New Zealand and his arch-rival Ondrej Synek predictably booked lanes in the final, setting up a showdown which will be a highlight of the last day of the rowing in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)