2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Ilse Paulis (NED) of Netherlands and Maaike Head (NED) of Netherlands after the finish celebrate their gold medal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO The Netherlands duo of Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head claimed gold in the lightweight women's double sculls the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday on a rain swept Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, the second Dutch medal in rowing at this year's Games.

Canada took silver 1.1 seconds behind the Dutch women and China bronze.

China’s Wenyi Huang and Feihong Pan had made the early running but Canada and South Africa passed them, with the Dutch very much in touch. At the 1500 m, Paulis and Head pulled away clear.

The race was always set to be a highly-competitive one, with no crew dominating the run-up. Up-and-comers Head and Ilse Paulis had qualified at the last chance qualification regatta in May.

