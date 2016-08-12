SYDNEY Fiji's capital Suva ground to a standstill during the Rio Games men's rugby sevens final, then burst in to cheers, pandemonium and a cacophony of car horns after the archipelago nation won its first ever Olympic medal.

"Oh wow, it was wonderful, you know Fijians, everybody got on to the street, it was a party with dancing and everything and fireworks, it was just awesome," said Seini Lakai, who manages the Suva Business Center downtown.

"Ben Ryan? He's the king, man," she said of the English coach who oversaw the 43-7 win against Britain in the final.

Cheers echoed through the wards of the Suva's Colonial War Memorial hospital, a receptionist told Reuters by phone.

"Even now everybody's still celebrating and waving flags," she said.

Rugby returned to the Rio Olympics after 92 years, with the sevens format used in Brazil enjoying a cult following in Fiji, where crowds gathered in bars, shopping centers and at the national stadium to watch the match at 10am (2200 GMT Thursday).

Fiji's team produced a breathtaking performance, prompting Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to declare a public holiday next week to celebrate.

After the win, Suva's streets swelled with revelers honking horns and singing the national anthem, said Lorraine Seeto, a chief manager at Fiji's central bank who was looking on from the rooftop of Fiji's tallest building.

"It's been a very great celebration for Fiji," she said.

"We're very happy for our boys and proud of coach Ben Ryan."

Methodist minister and mission communications manager Reverend James Bhagwan said the whole nation had prayed for victory.

"Rugby is almost a religion here in Fiji. God comes first and rugby comes second," he said.

"Whenever they score a try, they are giving glory back to God. We are all grateful because it means a lot to the nation not just in terms of sports, but what it does for the morale and spirit of the people with what we have been through with Cyclone Winston earlier this year."

