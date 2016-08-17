Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO The 470 women's and men's sailing medal races have been postponed until Thursday because of a lack of wind, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.
The women's race had been set to start at 1:05 p.m. (1605 GMT), followed by the men an hour later, but World Sailing tweeted: "The only wind on the race course is from the helicopter."
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.