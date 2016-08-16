Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester won sailing gold in the women's Laser Radial single-person dinghy competition on Tuesday after a closely-fought medal race that saw Ireland's Annalise Murphy slip past Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom to take silver.
Rindom, second overall after 10 preliminary tests going into the medal race, won bronze.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.