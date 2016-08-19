RIO DE JANEIRO Marcio Medeiros, a retired military policeman, was planning to spend August working on his banana and passion fruit plantation in the Brazilian state of Goias.

Instead, he is manning security at the Rio 2016 Games.

Medeiros is one of 3,400 former military police officers called in to help handle checkpoints after a private security firm hired to provide screeners was suddenly fired in late July.

After spotting the 11th-hour request on the National Force's website, Medeiros initially hesitated, but his son encouraged him to fly to Rio and promised to tend the fruit after his morning shift at a sugar factory.

"Such a surprise! I never expected to be here," said Medeiros, 50, who retired two years ago, as he took a break on the sidelines of the Olympic pool.

Medeiros and his colleagues, many of whom now have pot-bellies bulging out of their purpose-made track suits, are enjoying being back in action at the first South American Games.

"It's like going back to our old life," said Walter Correia, 54, who used to work in Sao Paulo, as he stood next to a security checkpoint wearing the trademark black track suit trouser with yellow lines on the side.

It is not just nostalgia that has lured them back, however.

The retired officers are paid some 560 reais a day for their work in Rio, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

That is roughly $174 dollars - or approximately two-thirds of a monthly minimum wage in Brazil.

The former cops are helping organizers dodge an embarrassment at the world's biggest sporting event amid fears of Islamist attacks and Brazil's high crime rates.

There have been some doubts about their level of preparedness, however, as on the first day of the Games when long queues led some to point the finger at them.

The retired policemen interviewed by Reuters said they all went through health checks and proper training.

But in Brazil, where there is major public criticism over hosting the multi-billion dollar event during a deep economic and political crisis, bringing in the retired officers did not go down well with everyone.

"This is for the foreigners, not to help the population," said Catia Malacagias, a 28-year-old physical education teacher.

"We don't feel safe at all," said Malacagias, wearing a Brazilian shirt as she made her way to a stadium.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alison Williams)