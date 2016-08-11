2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Preliminary - Men's Canoe Double (C2) Heats - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Ladislav Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia (R) and Peter Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia compete. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Final - Men's Canoe Double (C2) Final - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Ladislav Skantar (SVK) and Peter Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia compete on their final run. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Final - Men's Canoe Double (C2) Final - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Ladislav Skantar (SVK) and Peter Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia celebrate after their final run. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Victory Ceremony - Men's Canoe Double (C2) Victory Ceremony - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Gold medalists Ladislav Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia and Peter Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia, Silver medalists David Florence (GBR) of United Kingdom and Richard Hounslow (GBR) of United Kingdom and Bronze medalists Gauthier Klauss (FRA) of France and Matthieu Peche (FRA) of France pose with their medals. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Victory Ceremony - Men's Canoe Double (C2) Victory Ceremony - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Gold medalists Ladislav Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia and Peter Skantar (SVK) of Slovakia pose with their medals. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

RIO DE JANEIRO Slovakian cousins Ladislav Skantar and Peter Skantar took gold in the men's C-2 on Thursday, capturing the top spot on the podium that had previously eluded their country in the 2016 Olympics.

The Skantars gracefully negotiated the rapids under a blinding sun in Deodoro's Whitewater Arena in a time of 101.58, finishing less than half a second faster than silver medalists Richard Hounslow and David Florence of Britain, who clocked 102.01 seconds.

Top-ranked Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche of France took bronze in 103.24 seconds.

While many athletes took a long road to Rio, the Skantar cousins can boast a gold medal that was 25 years in the making.

Ladislav, 33, and Peter, 34, first teamed up to practice the slalom canoe when they were children.

"From the beginning it was quite clear we would do double canoeing,” Ladislav said through a translator at a news conference, with his gold medal hanging from his neck.

The pair first took up the sport due to a lack of other recreational activities in their hometown.

“We come from a very small village,” said Ladislav, who was born in Kezmarok, Slovakia.

He added that there were only two ways they could spend their time as children: “play football or to go canoeing.”

Slovakia has developed a long-standing reputation for dominance in canoe slalom and Matej Benus took silver this year in the men's C-1.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)