2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Nilla Fischer (SWE) of Sweden (L) is fouled by Beatriz (BRA) of Brazil. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Kosovare Asllani (SWE) of Sweden tends to Caroline Seger (SWE) of Sweden after Seger was fouled. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Linda Sembrant (SWE) of Sweden (L), Cristiane (BRA) of Brazil and Caroline Seger (SWE) of Sweden compete. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Brazil players walk off the pitch after losing to Sweden in a penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Olympic Park- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. A man reacts as the Brazilian women's soccer team misses a penalty against Sweden as the match was shown on a big screen in the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Lisa Dahlkvist (SWE) of Sweden scores the winning goal during the penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Andressa Alves (BRA) of Brazil reacts to scoring during the penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (SWE) of Sweden makes a save on Andressa (BRA) of Brazil during the penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Andressa (BRA) of Brazil reacts after her shot was blocked during the penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Rafaelle (BRA) of Brazil is cheered by the crowd during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Olympic Park- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. People watch the Brazilian women's soccer team playing Sweden as the match was shown on a big screen in the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Lisa Dahlkvist (SWE) of Sweden (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot out. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Rafaelle (BRA) of Brazil (L) and Erika (BRA) of Brazil (R) console teammate Marta (BRA) of Brazil after the game. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Aug 16, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sweden midfield Lisa Dahlkvist (7) celebrates making the final goal in a shootout during the women's semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Sweden at Maracana during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic games. Sweden won the match. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO When Sweden's Lisa Dahlkvist placed the ball on the spot to take their fourth penalty in a shootout against Brazil, the noise from the home supporters filling the Maracana stadium was absolutely blood-curdling.

At stake was a place in the Olympic women's football final.

As she began her run, the baying reached a crescendo, as it had for every Swedish penalty-taker. But Dahlkvist rifled the ball home with an impressive show of Scandinavian cool. The crowd gave a collective groan then lapsed into virtual silence.

"It was really funny to take the last kick. I like to have competition like this. I was just thinking if I kicked the ball into the goal we would go to the final," said Dahlkvist, who has won more than 100 caps since her international debut in 2008.

The 29-year-old midfielder was the fifth Swedish penalty taker, with Brazil having gone first. Her chance for glory came when Andressa's shot was saved by Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindhal.

Asked how she handled the pressure, Dahlkvist, said: "I was just thinking that they were cheering for Sweden.

"The noise for me was to get the ball to the goal. I'm very happy but we are not finished yet."

The teams were goalless after extra time in a semi-final dominated by Brazil in front of about 74,500 fans.

Local favorite Marta scored with the first penalty while the hosts' Cristiane and Sweden's Kosovare Asllani had their kicks saved.

At the end, a distraught Marta sank to her knees on the hallowed pitch of the Maracana.

The Brazilian supporters, who had cheered their side in a thunderous display of enthusiasm, turned to head for the exits, their hopes of a first Olympic gold dashed.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Ken Ferris)