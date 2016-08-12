Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO A defiant Yulia Efimova said she was tired of answering questions about her past doping suspensions and defended her right to compete in the Olympics, where she claimed her second breaststroke silver medal on Thursday.
"On one occasion I made a mistake... I won in the courts and I don't think I have to answer these questions any more," the Russian told a news conference alongside gold medalist Rie Kaneto of Japan, who beat her in the 200 meters final.
With two past doping suspensions, Efimova, bronze medalist in the event in London 2012, was initially excluded from the Rio Games but succeeded in a last-minute appeal to sport's highest tribunal to be allowed to compete.
"They considered my appeal and I won. If someone likes it or dislikes it, if they have a different opinion then they just have to go in front of the Court of Arbitration," she said.
Comments by U.S. swimmer Lilly King describing Efimova as a drug cheat set up a tense clash in Monday's 100 breaststroke final, in which the American defeated the Russian, followed by an awkward news conference.
Distraught after that race, Efimova was all smiles on Thursday as she was presented with her medal.
"Of course I'm not for doping and I've never used it knowingly," she told reporters while adding there were circumstances when athletes were unknowingly drugged.
"When you drive you are just issued a ticket. No one puts you in jail, everyone should have a second chance."
(Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.