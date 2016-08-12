RIO DE JANEIRO A defiant Yulia Efimova said she was tired of answering questions about her past doping suspensions and defended her right to compete in the Olympics, where she claimed her second breaststroke silver medal on Thursday.

"On one occasion I made a mistake... I won in the courts and I don't think I have to answer these questions any more," the Russian told a news conference alongside gold medalist Rie Kaneto of Japan, who beat her in the 200 meters final.

With two past doping suspensions, Efimova, bronze medalist in the event in London 2012, was initially excluded from the Rio Games but succeeded in a last-minute appeal to sport's highest tribunal to be allowed to compete.

"They considered my appeal and I won. If someone likes it or dislikes it, if they have a different opinion then they just have to go in front of the Court of Arbitration," she said.

Comments by U.S. swimmer Lilly King describing Efimova as a drug cheat set up a tense clash in Monday's 100 breaststroke final, in which the American defeated the Russian, followed by an awkward news conference.

Distraught after that race, Efimova was all smiles on Thursday as she was presented with her medal.

"Of course I'm not for doping and I've never used it knowingly," she told reporters while adding there were circumstances when athletes were unknowingly drugged.

"When you drive you are just issued a ticket. No one puts you in jail, everyone should have a second chance."

