2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Women's 400m Individual Medley Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) of Hungary celebrates setting a new world record and winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Aug 6, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Maya Dirado (USA) celebrates after the women's 400m individual medley final during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

REFILE - CORRECTING HEADLINESwimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) of Hungary celebrates her gold medal on the podium. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

RIO DE JANEIRO Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games.

Maya DiRado of the United States took the silver medal and Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain the bronze.

Hosszu, the world champion, went into the event as favorite after setting the second fastest time ever in the afternoon heats.

The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonizing fourth.

