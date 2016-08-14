Business Watch: Back to 'Biz'

Investors from firms the likes of Fidelity Investments and Driehaus Capita say frontier stocks are looking like emerging markets 15 years ago, as they take more corageous positions in some of the easy-to-understand, cheap stocks like banks and retailers in this asset class. http://www.reuters.com/article/us-emerging-frontier-investors-idUSKCN18C24L