Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO Milko Tokola celebrated wildly after making his third clean and jerk lift then blacked out and fell off the stage head first at the Rio Olympics on Friday.
"I lifted 120 percent but I passed out because my body took too much (blood) away from my brain at that moment," the Finnish weightlifter said after recovering.
"I just blacked out. I don't actually remember anything about the fall but I have a bit of a headache."
Asked if it had happened before, Tokola, who will get married in two weeks, said: "It hasn't happened for a while. I have been to the doctors (at home) but they don't really know why it is happening other than my body is taking too much blood when I lift the very heavy weights."
The lift that caused the blackout was 175kg. It gave Tokola a total of 320kg and ninth place in the 85kg B Group.
Tokola was given a place in Rio at short notice after the exclusion of other lifters under doping sanctions. He trains in Estonia with that nation's super-heavyweight medal contender Mart Seim.
"I get married in two weeks and I have to walk down the aisle which won't be a problem because that day will be just as exciting as being here," said Tokola.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.