SOCHI, Russia Irina Rodnina, the figure skater who lit the Olympic flame at the Sochi Games, blamed hackers on Monday for a tweet about U.S. President Barack Obama that caused a racism row.

Some Western media questioned the choice of Russia's triple Olympic champion Rodnina featuring in the climax of the Games opening ceremony on Friday.

A tweet on her timeline last year showed a picture of Obama which was photoshopped to add a banana in the foreground. The image angered many including the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, who called it "outrageous behavior".

"I respect the Obama family and apologize for not clearly stating earlier that I don't support the tweeted photo or racism in any form," Rodnina said on her Twitter feed.

"My account was hacked and I should have shown better judgment in my initial response and handling of the event."

Rodnina is a lawmaker who supports Russian President Vladimir Putin but Games chief Dmitry Chernyshenko has denied that choosing her to light the flame was a political act.

The skater struck a different tone when the photo first emerged in September.

Rodnina said then that she had been sent the picture by friends in the United States, adding: "Freedom of speech is freedom of speech and you should answer for your own hang-ups".

(Writing by Keith Weir,; editing by Tony Jimenez)