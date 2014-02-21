SOCHI, Russia The men's slalom brings down the curtain on the Alpine skiing program at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, one of seven golds to be won on the penultimate day of the Games.

In the slalom, Austria's Marcel Hirscher is the man to beat. He is seeking to complete a triple by adding the Olympics to his World Cup and world championship titles. However, he missed out on a medal in the Olympic giant slalom on Wednesday.

Dutch domination in speed skating is set to be underlined in the Adler Arena where rivals will struggle to derail the orange locomotive in the men's and women's team pursuit.

The Dutch men take on South Korea for the team pursuit gold medal, while their women face Japan in the semi-finals with the victors going on to skate Poland or Russia for the title The Dutch have won 21 of the 30 medals in the sport in Sochi.

Norway's "Iron Lady" Marit Bjoergen will look to sign off with her third gold of the Games in the 30 km cross-country skiing, matching her haul in Vancouver.

There are two gold medals to be won in snowboarding parallel slalom in the Extreme Park.

Swiss Patrizia Kummer goes for a second Sochi gold medal in the women's event. In the men's event world champion Rok Marguc looks to add another gold for Slovenia after Tina Maze's double success in Alpine skiing.

Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the 40-year-old whose 13 Olympic medals make him the most decorated Winter Games athlete, hopes to sign off with another medal in the biathlon relay.

