Canada's St-Gelais Marianne skates during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SOCHI, Russia Canada's Marianne St-Gelais, bidding to defend her Olympic podium finish, qualified for the women's 500 meters short track sprint semi-finals in Sochi on Monday.

St-Gelais, who raced at the front of the pack on Monday, won silver on home ice in Vancouver four years ago, finishing just behind 500m world record holder Wang Meng.

But the absence of injured four times Olympic champion Wang at the Sochi Games, opens the door for a new sprinter to take the title of world's fastest female over the distance.

China's Fan Kexin, who also qualified to race on, looks ready to step out of her compatriot's shadow over the distance in which she is twice world champion.

Also qualified for the semi-finals are South Korea's Park Seung-Hi, who was second in the distance at last year's world championships, Italy's Arianna Fontana and Great Britan's Elise Christie.

The 500m is an all-out sprint featuring four racers at a time. Two from each of eights heats on Monday advance to the semi-finals. A good start is vital as passing at speed is difficult.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Clare Lovell)