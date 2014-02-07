A competitor performs during the men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Norway's Staale Sandbech performs a jump during the men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Canada's Charles Reid performs a jump during the men's slopestyle snowboard qualifying session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia The light-hearted Canadian assault on halfpipe favorite Shaun White continued on Friday as extreme sport's biggest name was reduced to "who's he?" status.

American White withdrew from the slopestlye competition citing safety concerns, which led some Canadian rivals to accuse him on Twitter of pulling out because he was scared of losing.

Asked at a news conference if the Canadian halfpipe team had gained an advantage thanks to the online trashing of White by their slopestyle counterparts, veteran rider Crispin Lipscomb's answer was short and to the point.

"I'm sorry, who?"

When the laughter died down, Lipscomb explained that he felt his team were in a great position to do well at the Sochi Games, no matter the opposition.

"We've got an edge on all our competitors, we've got a great support team and our great team dynamic, so that stuff is somebody else's game that they play with each other," he told reporters.

"We stick to what we do in the pipe and we can only control what we do there."

Lipscomb and his Canadian team mates will face off against White when the halfpipe competition begins with qualifying on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Mitch Phillips)