A worker walks past the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Thick fog in the Caucasus mountains on Monday morning has delayed the start of men's snowboard cross Olympic competition, which will now go ahead without the scheduled seeding runs, organizers said.

Originally due to start at 1100 local time (0700GMT), fog and drizzle shrouded the course. After an initial postponement, conditions remained bad and organizers decided to cancel the seeding runs and plan to go straight into the finals runs, starting at 13.30 local time.

Organizers will be well aware of safety concerns after a slew of serious injuries at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park over the weekend.

The worst of these saw Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova undergo back surgery following a serious crash in training on Saturday.

The men's biathlon mass start race, already postponed from Sunday evening, was postponed again on Monday morning, also due to fog, and will be run later in the day if conditions allow.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)