ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Sarka Pancochova's smashed helmet was one of the images of the first week of the Winter Olympics but the Czech snowboarder had no desire to retain a memento of her spectacular crash at the Extreme Park.

Pancochova missed her landing from a big jump in the women's slopestyle final on Sunday, slamming the back of her head onto the snow in nasty fall and splitting the custom-made silver helmet apart.

Remarkably, the 23-year-old was able to walk away from the fall and, after medical tests, was declared fit to show off her daredevil skills in the halfpipe event on Wednesday.

"It really wasn't that bad," she told Reuters. "It's mostly my neck that is sore from whipping back, but my head is fine, I was really surprised I didn't have any headaches.

"I gave the helmet to my doctor back in the Czech Republic, he has a little museum of things and he's going to put it there."

Pancochova, back in her regulation helmet with black tape covering the names of her sponsors to fit in with Olympic rules, failed to progress from the semi-finals in halfpipe on Wednesday.

