Gold medallist Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (C) poses with his compatriots silver medallist Jan Smeekens and bronze medallist Ronald Mulder (R), during the victory ceremony for the men's speed skating 500m race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands leads Germany's Nico Ihle during the men's 1,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Winner Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's 1,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Gold medalist Sven Kramer of the Netherlands poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 5,000 metres speed skating race in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

SOCHI, Russia Boosted by the presence of royalty, Dutch speed skaters can break the record for the most medals won in the sport at a Winter Olympics, gold medalist Sven Kramer predicted on Thursday.

The Dutch have won four out of five events at the Adler Arena for a total of 10 medals, and East Germany's record of 13 at the 1988 Calgary Games is well within their reach with seven events remaining.

"I think we will get 18 or 19," Kramer, the Sochi 5,000 meter champion, told reporters after training.

The Dutchman is favored to add two more golds to the pile in the 10,000m and team pursuit next week and has opted to pull out of Saturday's 1,500m to ease his load.

Kramer thought he had won the 10,000m in Vancouver four years ago only to be disqualified for an incorrect lane change taken on the advice of his coach.

He finished down the field in the 1,500m at the Turin and Vancouver Games and said the event could have proved a distraction for his gold-medal plans.

"In other years I may have taken on too much and had to feel the consequences," said the 27-year-old, the world record holder in both long-distance events.

"I feel it is a good decision and I don't regret it. I don't want my preparation for the 10,000m to be disturbed, it's not worth it.

"I looked at how I was feeling and I don't have the urge or the adrenaline right now. It's important that I can focus on my 10,000m.

"I want to win two more gold medals, which isn't as easy as it looks. I don't want to take any risks."

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima watched Kramer's victory on the opening day of the Sochi Games and will return to see the 1,500m race, in which four Dutchman will go for gold.

Koen Verweij said the presence of the royals would not add any pressure. "They are both big ice skating fans," said the former inline skater.

"They always wish us the best of luck. They are really interested in the sport. I find them really easy to talk to, which you wouldn't expect from a king and queen."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Robert Woodward)