SOCHI, Russia The United States arrived in Sochi as the leading speed skating nation but departed in embarrassing, fractious fashion with no medals and their acclaimed suits dumped as the Netherlands totally dominated the Adler Arena.

The 20 Dutch skaters picked up 23 of the 36 medals available, finishing on a high with both team pursuit titles. The won eight of the 12 available golds and completed four medal sweeps in the 10 individual events.

The Americans went home without even a bronze for the first time since the 1984 Sarajevo Games, despite proclaiming their team of 17 skaters could match the feat of the 2002 squad, who won a record eight medals at their home Salt Lake City Olympics.

Their confidence was misplaced by a high-tech suit made by Under Armour which was tested extensively in wind tunnels, but, crucially, not enough by their athletes in competition.

"I think the best thing would have been to have made sure that these suits were what the people said they were so that we can actually know going into the races, instead of finding out on one of the biggest races of our lives," double Olympic champion Shani Davis said.

There was little panic amongst the Americans when Sven Kramer predictably scorched the ice to win the opening event, the men's 5,000 meters, in the first of four Dutch medal sweeps, but by the time of the sixth race, the women's 1,000m, the team were in the eye of a material storm.

The Dutch had added further golds thanks to Ireen Wurst in the women's 3,000m and Michel Mulder in the men's 500m, but Davis was expected to halt the orange run in the men's 1,000 - an event he had won at the last two Games and continued to boss during the World Cup season.

However, Stefan Groothuis took gold as Davis finished eighth with the shine firmly washed away from the 'Mach 39' outfit as the skating fraternity began mocking the team who had billed it as the fastest speed skating suit ever made.

World Cup leader Heather Richardson and world record holder Brittany Bowe then finished seventh and eighth in the women's 1,000m skate, the final event for the Mach 39, with the majority agreeing the suit made specifically for Sochi had to go.

The switch to an old World Cup suit was approved by the International Olympic Committee but failed to end the barren run with 10,000m skater Maria Lamb slamming U.S. speed skating for bad management after she finished last.

Jorien ter Mors (1,500m) and Jorrit Bergsma (10,000m) added further golds for the Dutch whose haul of medals at the oval was a record for a country in any Winter Olympic sport.

Their dominant displays left little room for others to find their way on to the podium with South Korean skaters, the top nation in Vancouver four years ago, enjoying a particularly hard time.

Sprinter Lee Sang-hwa retained the 500m sprint title, but that was the Korean's only medal on the low altitude ice as some new names and nations emerged amongst the splash of orange.

China's Zhang Hong landed a shock win in the women's 1,000m, while Poland's Zbigniew Brodka pinched the men's 1,500m by just three thousands of a second from Dutch skater Koen Verweij in one of the tightest finishes at the Sochi Games.

Both golds were a first for their country's in the sport.

Czech Martina Sablikova grabbed a silver in the 3,000m behind Wust but beat the Dutch woman to retain the 5,000m title, a victory cheered by her opponents fed up with the swath of orange success.

"It's nice that the Dutch didn't go home with a gold medal," said Germany's Claudia Pechstein after finishing fifth behind the Czech.

