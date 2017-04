(L-R) Marrit Leenstra, Jorien Ter Mors and Irene Wust of the Netherlands compete in the women's speed skating team pursuit semi-finals during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SOCHI, Russia Netherlands won the women's team pursuit speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.

Poland lost to the Dutch in the final and took silver with Russia claiming bronze.

The Dutch set off at a blistering pace and were over a second up on the Poles after the first of six laps, eventually crossing the line in two minutes 58.05 seconds.

Home fans were left thrilled as Russia downed Japan to take the bronze.

