TOKYO Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, two main creditors of Olympus Corp, expressed their readiness to support the troubled maker of cameras and medical equipment at a meeting with Olympus executives on Wednesday, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.

Roughly 100 bankers from about 40 banks attended the meeting held by Olympus, one source said.

At the start of the meeting, Olympus President Shuichi Takayama apologized and told the bankers that the firm's business performance remains solid, said the other source.

Takayama also asked the banks for "continued financial cooperation," or industry speak for maintaining the level of loans made to the company, the second source said.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and BTMU is the main unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Chris Gallagher)