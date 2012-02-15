TOKYO Japanese authorities are set to summon former Olympus Corp executives for questioning as early as today as part of an investigation into a cover-up of investment losses at the firm, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

The authorities could arrest them if allegations of their involvement in the scandal are firmed up in questioning, the paper said.

Ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada will face questioning by prosecutors and police, it said.

