TOKYO Olympus Corp management told its staff on Wednesday that it believes it has secured the understanding of its creditors and that it was still in a solid position financially, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo was distributed to staff after a meeting with about 40 creditors earlier on Wednesday where the company's management apologized for its accounting scandal and outlined its financial position.

In the memo, management said the company continued to produce steady cash flow and noted that it had 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in cash as of June, giving it "sufficient funds to continue making necessary investments in the business." ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)

