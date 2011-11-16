TOKYO Olympus Corp's (7733.T) president has told employees that the company will pursue legal action, including possible criminal complaints, against any executives or former officers that independent investigators find responsible for an accounting scandal that has roiled the endoscope maker.

"We will wait for the third party panel to report, and we are preparing to take firm legal action, including criminal complaints, against any manager it finds responsible," Olympus President Shuichi Takayama wrote in an internal e-mail to employees obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Japan's securities watchdog, police and prosecutors are probing the 92-year-old company in a rare joint effort after Olympus admitted last week that it had hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.

