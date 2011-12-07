TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) dropped more than 8 percent after a third-party panel investigating the accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding schemes and replace the board.
The Tokyo bourse said it was keeping the scandal-hit company on its watch list for possible delisting.
Olympus dropped 8.1 percent to 1,102 yen.
(Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
